African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Barcelona offer Arsenal an alternative to Wilfried Zaha

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Barca offer alternative to Zaha

After struggling in his debut season at Camp Nou, have offered Arsenal a chance to sign Malcom on loan for the upcoming season as an alternative to Wilfried Zaha, the Mirror claims.

Unai Emery has made Zaha is primary attacking target this summer but 's demand of £80million is hindering their move to secure his services.

The Gunners now have the opportunity to take Brazilian winger Malcom with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of 2019-20 season.

Ziyech not interested in move

Hakim Ziyech is not interested in leaving for Sevilla as he thinks the club is not any better than the Dutch champions.

According to De Telegraph, Sevilla are preparing a €30 million bid for the 26-year-old but he has now rubbished the links.

“With all due respect, they’re not a club that I leave Ajax for,” Ziyech told Algemeen Dagblad, per MARCA.

“For me, it's key to improve in the sporting aspect. If it's not a club similar to Ajax, I do not see the reason to leave.”

The international is under contract with Ajax until June 2022 but he has expressed his readiness for a new challenge elsewhere, which has attracted interest from and Arsenal.

sign Adekanye

outfit Lazio confirmed the signing of Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye on a free transfer.

After failing to secure a place in Jurgen Klopp's team, the -born winger decided not to renew his contract and will now continue his development in Simone Inzaghi's squad.

Read the full report on Goal.

Toure joins Qingdao Huanghai

Former and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has completed a move to Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai.

The ex- international will continue his career in the second tier of Chinese football with the hopes of helping the Qingdao outfit secure promotion to the .

Read the full story on Goal .

interested in Trezeguet

Kasimpasa and winger Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan is wanted by newly-promoted Premier League club Aston Villa.

The Sun claims Dean Smith's side are preparing an £8million deal to secure of the services of the 24-year-old, who has impressed at the 2019 .

Villa representatives will be in on Saturday to watch the winger in action during the Pharaohs' Round of 16 tie against in Cairo.

Premier League trio track Kessie

Arsenal, and Hotspur are still interested in signing midfielder Franck Kessie this summer, according to Calciomercato .

Kessie’s future at the San Siro Stadium is in doubt as talks between the club and the player will be discussed after his international commitment with Ivory Coast at Afcon.

The London clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield with the 22-year-old, who is valued at €35 million.

Obiang set for Serie A return

are in the running to sign West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang alongside former his club , Calciomercato has reported.

Prior to his switch to in 2015, the Equatorial Guinea international spent five years at Sampdoria, where he played 139 matches.

Bologna want Obiang as an alternative for Alfred Duncan if their move for the midfielder doesn't go through.