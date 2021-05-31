African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: AC Milan planning to renew Kessie's contract

Milan planning to keep Kessie
AC Milan are working to renew the contract of versatile midfielder Franck Kessie, with his current deal expected to run out in June 2022.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Milan Live , the Rossoneri want the Ivorian star to sign a new five-year deal that will expire in June 2026 but the two parties (club and the player's representative) are yet to agree on the salary.
Kessie's agent, George Atangana, is reportedly demanding €5-6 million per year for the 24-year-old who scored 16 goals in the just-concluded season.
Aurier ready for Spurs exit
Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier has confirmed he won’t be renewing his contract at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
Aurier, who left Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, said he wants a return to the French capital after his four-year stint in the Premier League.
Premier League clubs bidding for Simy
Simy Nwankwo’s agent Vincenzo Morabito has revealed his client has received offers from some Premier League clubs.
The Super Eagles forward faces an uncertain future in Italy following Crotone's relegation from Serie A.
Simy, who has a year left on his contract at Crotone, scored 20 goals in the Italian top-flight this campaign.