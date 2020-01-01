African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: West Ham and Everton chasing Torino's Ola Aina

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Premier League duo chasing Ola Aina

and are interested in signing right-back Ola Aina.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the Premier League clubs have made enquiries about the Super Eagles defender who moved to from last summer.

Aina has established himself as a regular figure in Torino, racking up 20 appearances in the this season.

More teams

reach extension agreement with Agoume

Inter Milan have reached an agreement to extend the contract of Lucien Agoume until June 2024, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The -born youngster joined the Nerazzuri from French outfit last summer in a deal that was expected to end in 2023, but he is now expected to sign an improved deal.

Agoume made his Serie A debut against earlier this season, making a six-minute cameo in the 1-1 draw.

Chelsea unsure about Ziyech arrival

Chelsea are 'in the dark' over the arrival of their new-signing Hakim Ziyech from , according to Daily Star.

The Moroccan playmaker is expected to join the Blues on July 1 but the current suspension of football leagues in and the means the season might not have ended by that time.

Chelsea completed the signing of Ziyech on a five-year deal worth around £36.6 million in February.

Article continues below

Man Utd exploring Ighalo options

are working to have Odion Ighalo available for the remainder of the 2019-20 with his loan contract set to expire on May 30, ESPN has reported.

The suspension of football activities due to the coronavirus pandemic leaves the 30-year-old’s future at Old Trafford in doubt, with Shanghai Shenhua said to be interested in having him back for the delayed 2020 Chinese season.

Ighalo has been fine form in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team since his January signing, scoring four goals in eight games so far.