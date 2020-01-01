African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Musa turns down Istanbul Basaksehir move

Kortrijk release duo Ezekiel & Ajagun

Kortrijk have terminated the contracts of Nigeria’s Imoh Ezekiel and Abdul Ajagun, the Belgian club has announced.

Ajagun joined Kortrijk in 2017 while Ezekiel moved to the Guldensporenstadion in 2018 and they both had remaining a year left on their contract before it was terminated.

consider Kondogbia as Partey replacement

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

According to Cadena SER, the Madrid outfit are gathering information about the Central African Republic star as they aim to strengthen their midfield with his presence.

Atletico are in search for a midfielder following Partey's move to on the transfer deadline day.

Musa turns down Basaksehir move

Al Nassr talisman Ahmed Musa has rejected the chance to join Turkish Super Lig champions .

The Nigeria captain recently concluded his second season in where he scored two goals in 26 matches, and he has two years left in his contract.

🇳🇬 Ahmed Musa, who is currently in the Nigeria Super Eagles camp ahead of the friendly against , has reportedly turned down an offer from Turkish champions İstanbul Başakşehir, who are qualified for the group stage of the UEFA , to stay at Al Nassr (🇸🇦) pic.twitter.com/RwWeFOSi3e — African Football HQ (@AfricanFtblHQ) October 8, 2020

No Man Utd move for Sarr

are not expecting any more changes to their squad before the domestic transfer deadline on October 16, Goal can confirm, ending speculation over a move for star Ismaila Sarr.

There were also conversations with Watford over Sarr, with the Red Devils keen to take the Senegalese on a loan. The Championship club are, however, only interested in a permanent deal.

