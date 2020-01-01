African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester City to challenge PSG for AC Milan's Bennacer

Man City to challenge PSG for Bennacer

midfielder Ismael Bennacer has caught the attention of . The reigning Premier League champions are ready to battle PSG for his services.

According to Foot Mercato, Pep Guardiola is a fan of the international, and he sees him as an option to boost his midfield after his impressive debut campaign at Milan.

They face stiff competition from French champions PSG who saw their €30 bid rejected for the 22-year-old midfielder who is under contract until 2024.

Bifouma linked with return

Yeni Malatyaspor's Congolese winger Thievy Bifouma could return to England in the next transfer window with leading the race for his signing, according to Wales Online.

Bifouma previously played in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion during the second half of the 2013-14 season where he returned two goals in six games.

The DR Congo international scored six goals in 20 Turkish Super Lig games for Malatyaspor this season and he has a year left on his contract.

, & Milan circle for Diatta

Following his successful outing with this season, Krepin Diatta is attracting interest from Watford, Hertha Berlin and AC Milan.

Football 365 claims the 21-year-old who has four years left at Brugge, will only move to a club where he would continue his development.

The Senegalese forward scored seven goals in the just-concluded league season as he clinched his second Belgian top-flight title.

Kanga turns down new Sparta Prague offer

Gabon international Guelor Kanga has turned down a new contract at Sparta Prague and he is set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder is said to be considering a new adventure with Fanatik reporting that several European clubs including , Trabzonspor, and are looking to have him on their books.

Kanga boasts 11 goals and eight assists in 24 matches for Sparta Prague in this campaign.

Fofana attracting interest from

forward Seko Fofana could be on the move in the next transfer window with Galatasaray interested in his signing, according to Calciomercato.

The ex-Manchester City forward joined the outfit in 2016 and his contract is expected to expire in June 2022.

The international has scored just a goal in 21 appearances in the Italian top-flight this season.