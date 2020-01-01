African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Liverpool closing in on Algeria defender Mandi

close in on 's Mandi

Liverpool are close to signing defender Aissa Mandi who has a year left on his contract with outfit, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are said to have tabled a £9 million offer for the Algeria international who has been identified as a replacement for Dejan Lovren.

In addition, a beIN Sports journalist claimed Mandi’s move to Jurgen Klopp’s team is being delayed by minor details.

“Algerian international Issa Mandi, 's Betis player, is close to signing for Liverpool FC. Little details prevent this so far,” he tweeted.

الدولي الجزائري عيسى ماندي لاعب بيتيس الإسباني ، يقترب من التوقيع لنادي ليفربول. تفاصيل صغيرة تحول دون ذلك لحد الأن. pic.twitter.com/oMsWMhlEoj — hafid derradji حفيظ دراجي (@derradjihafid) August 3, 2020

Spurs name price for Milan target Aurier

Hotspur are demanding at least £23 million for Serge Aurier as continue to show interest in his services.

Daily Mail claims Spurs are keen on recouping the £23m paid to sign the Ivorian defender from PSG in 2017, despite Milan's negotiation for £12m transfer fee.

Aurier has two years left in his contract and club chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly not ready to take a major financial hit on the right back.

PSG ready to part ways with Gueye

French champions PSG are ready to release midfielder Idrissa Gueye after spending just a year at the club, according to Le10 Sport.

Amid plans to reinforce their midfield, PSG are plotting to sell Gueye, who moved from to Paris for €30 million last summer, after their campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and are reportedly among the clubs hoping to bring the 30-year-old midfielder back to the Premier League.

Man City still keen on signing Koulibaly

are still in the hunt for a centre-back and are eyeing a move for 's Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to ESPN.

They face competition from city rivals, United with Napoli willing to accept a transfer fee of £81 million for the Senegal defender.

Thanks to his solid defensive displays, Koulibaly has been a transfer target for several clubs in Europe, including PSG and Liverpool.