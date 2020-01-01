African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Inter Milan to make Moses’ stay permanent

Milan to make Moses’ stay permanent

Inter Milan are ready to offer Victor Moses a three-year contract at the end of his loan in the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan will trigger the €10 million purchase option in his loan deal as his current contract at Stamford Bridge will expire in June 2021.

The ex- international moved to on a six-month loan in January, and he has made seven appearances in all competitions so far.

request €30m for Niang

French club Rennes are ready to part ways with Mbaye Niang in the summer if their transfer demand of €30million is met.

BeIN Sports revealed German clubs, including 04 have shown interest in the Senegalese forward who is the highest-scoring player at the Roazhon Park this season, with 10 goals in 26 league appearances.

Niang joined Rennes in the summer of 2019, and he is on the verge of helping the club secure qualification for football next season.

Spurs handed boost in Eze’s pursuit

have emerged as favourite to sign playmaker Eberechi Eze with Premier League rivals and dropping out of the race, the Express has reported.

The two clubs dropped interest in the 21-year-old after the Championship demanded £20 million for the Nigerian wonderkid.

Mourinho is keen on Eze who has started all of QPR’s league matches this season, and he has been tipped as a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen who left for Inter Milan in January.

Ighalo to seal permanent move

Manchester United are ready to spend £15 million to keep Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal, according to Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old’s deal at Manchester is expected to expire on May 31 but the Red Devils would want him to remain at the club until the end of the 2019-20 season which could finish beyond May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo has been impressive since his arrival at Old Trafford in January, scoring four goals in three starts so far.