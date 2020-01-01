African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Brighton struggling to match Andre Ayew’s wages

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

in talks to sign Bolasie

Middlesbrough are in talks to complete a loan deal for winger Yannick Bolasie, according to Sky Sports.

The DR Congo international is said to be keen on the move to the Riverside Stadium after struggling to break into Carlo Ancelotti's team since his return from CP last season.

Bolasie is in the final 12 months of his contract at with his last appearance for the club dating back to May 2018.

More teams

struggling to match Ayew’s wages

Andre Ayew's proposed move to Brighton and Hove Albion from has hit a snag due to his eye-watering £90,000-a-week wages, reports the Sun.

The report stated a deal could only be made if Ayew can come to an agreement to have the final year of his contract at Swansea terminated so he can move to the Premier League side on a free transfer on reduced terms.

Brighton are keen on bringing the captain back to the English top-flight after he helped the Swans to the Championship play-offs last term with a return of 16 goals in 46 league games.

negotiating for ’ Konate

Dijon are closing in on a deal for Amiens striker Moussa Konate, according to L’Equipe.

The Stade Gaston Gerard outfit, who are struggling at the bottom of the table with just a point after six games, have identified Konate who has played four matches in the French second division as a transfer target to boost their frontline.

Last month, the Senegalese star was approached by another Ligue 1 side , and he was reportedly linked with a move to club Al-Faisaly.

Article continues below

Asamoah offered to

After terminating his contract at Milan, Kwadwo Asamoah might be set for a new adventure in another European country.

TuttomercatoWeb claims the Ghana international has been offered to Greek giants PAOK alongside former midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who is also a free agent.

Italian clubs and Brescia have reportedly shown interest in signing the 31-year-old.