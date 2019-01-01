African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona eye Nigeria duo Adeyemi and Osimhen

eye duo

Barcelona are interested in signing youngster Karim Adeyemi and forward Victor Osimhen.

Mundo Deportivo reported 17-year-old Adeyemi is attracting attention from having scored five goals in nine league outings for the Salzburg U19 team in this campaign.

Adeyemi, who is born to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother in , is valued at around €8 million by the Austrian outfit.

In addition, Osimhen who has been in fine goalscoring form since his arrival in has been identified as one of four possible replacements for Luis Suarez.

Suarez's contract is expected to run out in 2021 with no option for a renewal and Fox Sports claimed the Lille star joins three other players in the shortlist.

Despite the circulating rumours, Goal understands Barcelona will attempt to push for the signing of PSG star Neymar again next summer and some other transfer targets like Fabian Ruiz.

to end Lemina loan

Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray could end Mario Lemina's season-long loan deal in January, according to Fotomac via Sports Witness.

Galatasaray have reached the maximum limit of foreign players in their team (14) and would need to release some of their current players to make new signings in the winter transfer window.

Lemina joined Fatih Terim's team from in August and has has made four appearances across all competitions so far.

The Gabon international is reportedly listed as one of the players to leave the Istanbul outfit as they look to bring Martin Linnes and Henry Onyekuru back to the club in January.

Balde on Milan's radar

winger Keita Balde could return to Inter Milan in January following an injury to Alexis Sanchez, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Sanchez damaged his ankle while on international duty with and the international who spent last season with the Nerazzurri has been earmarked as the replacement.

Balde has started just a game out of his six appearances in the French this season.

Leicester, West Ham tried to sign Elneny in the summer

Several clubs including , , and made offers for midfielder Mohamed Elneny before he joined .

The international signed for the Turkish Super Lig outfit on a season-long loan deal in August after struggling to get regular playing time in Unai Emery’s squad.

Elneny is reportedly attracting interest from ahead of the January transfer window but his agent Alaa Nazmy has played the rumours down.

