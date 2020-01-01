African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal to leave Partey and pursue Aouar

Arsenal are set to give up their pursuit of Altetico Madrid's Thomas Partey and chase midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Daily Star.

The Gunners are said to be preparing a second bid for Aouar after seeing their initial £30 million offer turned down by the side.

Earlier this summer, Arsenal were closely linked with a move for Partey but they couldn't meet his £45m release clause.

Diawara in talks with Arsenal & Spurs

midfielder Amadou could be set for a switch to the Premier League this season.

Il Messaggero claims Arsenal and Hotspur have contacted agent Daniele Piraino to enquire about the availability of the 23-year-old Guinea international.

Diawara who joined Roma from last June, is said to be unhappy after playing a substitute role in his side's 2-2 draw against on Sunday.

Zungu back on ’ radar

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have revived their interest in the acquisition of Bongani Zungu from , reports the Scotsman.

Steven Gerrard's side is said to be in talks to complete a move for the Bafana Bafana player after he made his first appearance of the season in Amiens' goalless draw against Pau in the second division.

Zungu was reportedly close to moving to Ibrox Stadium in July but the deal fell through, due to the player allegedly being overweight.

considering Slimani move

West Bromwich Albion have contacted with the hope of signing Islam Slimani on a season-long loan, according to the Telegraph.

West Brom want the international who spent the last campaign on loan at , as an option to boost their attacking options.

Slimani, 32, is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium and he is reportedly attracting interest from Lyon as well.