Afghanistan 1-1 India: Henry Menezes - Late goal showed our character

A late goal helped India hold Afghanistan away from home in their fourth 2022 World Cup qualifier in Group E...

Former international Henry Menezes feels 's fighting spirit helped them secure a draw against Afghanistan in their fourth match in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualification on Thursday in Dushanbe.

Zelfy Nazary scored the opener for the hosts in added time after the first half before substitute Seiminlen Doungel headed in a late equaliser with seconds left for the final whistle.

Menezes criticised India's first-half performance, singling out the wide areas as the team's weakness. He told Goal , "We did not play as a unit in the first half. Mandar (Dessai) seemed like he had not played for ages. Both the wings were ineffective. We were running out of ideas in the attacking third. There were no third man moves.

"But we turned it around in the second half. Afghanistan stuck to a gameplan. They almost bagged the three points. They stole the limelight in the first half," he opined.

India's goalscorer was coach Igor Stimac's third change. The Croatian boss had made three attacking changes by the 80th minute as the visitors increased the tempo of their game.

"Stimac's substitutions were effective. Taking out Mandar was essential. We got more attacking. We put bodies inside the box. We started troubling them and created a host of chances. Chhetri had a couple of good ones. But Len's (Len Doungel) header was outstanding. It showed that we can play attacking football.

"We were a fitter side than Afghanistan. We carried our tempo late into the second half. Adapting to the conditions is not easy, but we managed quite well. It was a well-deserved point for us. If we had the same approach throughout the match then things could have been different. But the late goal really showed our character.

"The problem is don't have a bigger pool of players. We are a nation of 1.2billion and playing with less than 40 players is something not good. But credit to the coach for churning out results like these," he concluded.

