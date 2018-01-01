Park wants Vietnam fans' full support, but advises players to not feel overwhelmed

Vietnam take on Malaysia in the second leg AFF Championship final at home, having come away with a 2-2 away draw last Tuesday.

"My players had a very good game at Bukit Jalil the other day (first leg), in front of over 80,000 fans. Tomorrow we will be playing at the My Dinh National Stadium, so I call upon all Vietnamese people to support us.

"Although My Dinh is not as big as the Bukit Jalil, I believe Vietnamese fans can provide better support than that of Malaysia's. Their support can motivate our players to play well," said Park in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

However, he also wants his charges to avoid feeling overwhelmed by the pressure.

"Although we count on the fans' support at home, my players need to be calm and to control themselves tomorrow."

The South Korean's exploits with Vietnam have also apparently attracted the interest of the public back in his home country, with several South Korean reporters also currently present in Hanoi to cover the clash, and this is a source of personal pride, he revealed.

"I've been receiving support in Vietnam and I enjoy working here, but it's also important for me to know that South Koreans are also following me. I heard that people back home too have been watching Vietnam matches.

"I feel appreciated, and proud to receive this level of backing from two countries. Now I have a huge responsibility to both countries to perform, and I will make sure that we come away with a win," said Park.

