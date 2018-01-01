Adam wants Malaysia to give 200% and stay united in Hanoi

Malaysia defender Adam Nor Azlin finally made his first ever appearance in the AFF Championship, in their first leg final match against Vietnam.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia defender Adam Nor Azlin finally made his first ever appearance in the AFF Championship, when he came on as an early substitution for injured left back Nazirul Naim, in their first leg final match against Vietnam on Tuesday, a match which ended in a 2-2 draw. Editors' Picks Canelo vs Fielding: Live stream, undercard, odds & preview

Virgil van Dijk: The Liverpool colossus Mourinho's Man Utd wish they had

'The best goalkeeper in the Premier League' - How life-saver Alisson surpassed De Gea

I had to get out of Man Utd, and leaving was the best moment of my life - Bebe

Malaysia vs Vietnam match highlights

Although the 22-year old player showed initial nerves which resulted in him picking up a booking for a clumsy challenge in the second half, he slowly grew into the role to keep the oppositions at bay.

"The left back position is a little unfamiliar to me, but then we changed from a back-four to a back-three, the same system the Malaysia U-23 have been using, and from then on things went better for the team and for me.

"Praise Allah, we're still in it although our way is tough in Hanoi. We need to win the second leg regardless of the scoreline. The fighting spirit we showed just now, we'll take it to Vietnam.

"We need to do better, perform 200 per cent in Vietnam, and we need to be united. If we can do these, an away win and the championship win is not impossible," explained the Johor Darul Ta'zim player after the match.

Keep updated on the 2018 AFF Championship!

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from the AFF Championship!