Afcon: Uganda suffer injury blow as midfielder Moses Waiswa is ruled out

The Cranes start their campaign against DRC Congo on June 22, then face Zimbabwe before wrapping up the group against Egypt

midfielder Moses Waiswa has been ruled out of the 2019 finals.

Waiswa was with the team in Abu Dhabi, preparing for the competition which is set to kick off in two weeks’ time, but according to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) website, the midfielder is out owing to a nagging knee injury.

“The technical team has confirmed the player (Moses Waiswa), will not take any part further in the camp in Abu Dhabi following medical assessments of the injury," read the post.

“Plans are underway to organise his travel back home for further treatment and recovery of the injury. It is a pity for the young man who had a dream to feature at the continent's biggest soccer showpiece. We wish him a quick recovery.”

This means midfielder Allan Kateregga, Abdu Lumala, Faruk Miya, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga, Ibrahim Sadam and Michael Azira will vie for positions in the Uganda midfield.

The Cranes will play Turkmenistan in a friendly match on Sunday, then coach Sebastien Desabre will name his 23-man squad before facing in another friendly on June 15.