Afcon title victory with Nigeria 'one of the best moments' of my career – Emenike

The 32-year-old played a key role as the Super Eagles won the continental title for the third time in their history

Emmanuel Emenike has described winning the as one of the best moments of his career.

The former striker played a significant role as the Super Eagles nicked a third continental title in in 2013 under the guidance of Stephen Keshi.

The forward scored four goals in the tournament to emerge as the joint-top scorer, including a stunning 30-yard free-kick against , despite missing the final against Burkina Faso due to an injury.

Emenike, who won the Super Lig title and Super Cup with Fenerbahce, has picked the Afcon title as one of his memorable moments.

“Being the top scorer is good and great, which wasn’t what I had in mind before the competition,” Emenike told Brila FM.

“What we had in our head was to win the trophy, but winning the top scorer award and the trophy made me happy and they are part of the best moments of my life.”

Emenike made 37 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored nine goals playing at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and at the 2014 World Cup in .

The 32-year-old energetic striker announced his retirement from international duty on October 2015 to focus on his club career.

The former international is currently without a club after he was released by Belgian side Westerlo in November 2019.

The forward had previously featured for Cape Town, Karabukspor, Fenerbahce, and Olympiacos.