Afcon: Selemani Ndikumana axed from Burundi squad ahead of Nigeria showdown

The 32-year-old forward has been dropped from Olivier Niyungeko’s squad, hours before their Afcon opener in Alexandria

Captain Selemani Ndikumana has been axed from Burundi's squad ahead of their opening game against on Saturday.

Goal understands that the decision to drop Ndikumana from the 23-man squad was reached on Thursday night, after he was found guilty of breaking disciplinary rules.

More to follow shortly...