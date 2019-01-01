Afcon: Nigeria friendly is a test for Zimbabwe, says Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat

The Warriors are set to take on the three-time African champions at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday

Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat said that the friendly game against is to assess the country’s readiness for the 2019 .

Before making their fourth Afcon appearance in , Zimbabwe have two friendly matches, against the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of , to intensify their preparations.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Asaba, Billiat believes that the games will make the Warriors “tougher” as they aim to progress from the group stage.

“We’re here to test our level of preparation for the Nations Cup. After this game with Super Eagles who are a big team in Africa with quality players and who have won the trophy three times, we also have another game with Ghana before the Nations Cup starts in ,” Billiat told reporters.

“When you play these two great teams before a championship starts, it puts you in the right mood irrespective of the outcome.

“They are top teams, so the games will be tough and of course, it is good for us because it will make us tougher.”

Zimbabwe are in Group A of the continental tournament and they will begin their campaign against the host nation, Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.

They will later wrap up their group outings against and DR Congo on June 26 and June 30, respectively.