Afcon: Lars Veldwijk hopes to have done enough to earn a Bafana Bafana starting berth

The attacker seems to be hitting his best form in time for the continental showpiece

international Lars Veldwijk looks to be finding his feet at just the right time.

Bafana Bafana begin their 2019 campaign on Monday when they take on in their group stage opener.

Veldwijk, who is a relatively new addition to the national team fold having played in Holland for much of his career, has impressed in Bafana’s preparations leading up to the tournament.

“I am adjusting to the Bafana Bafana life. Yes, it is a different culture from Holland but it is getting better and better,” Veldwijk was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“I first came into the squad two years ago but I am still adjusting to the African style. I feel, however, the guys need to know me more.

“We have had good preparations so far – in Johannesburg, Dubai and now in . We had a good practice match among ourselves on Wednesday and it was nice for me to score some goals."

Veldwijk’s recent resurgence has given head coach Stuart Baxter a selection headache, with the likes of Lebohang Maboe, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau also options for the Bafana mentor upfront.

However, Veldwijk will not be too disappointed if he finds himself on the bench against a star-studded Ivory Coast.

“For me it is only to prove to the coach that I am ready and hopefully I showed him enough,” he said.

“On whether I start or not, it is not up to me but I am happy that I am making a positive contribution,” he concluded.

South Africa have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana will begin their Afcon campaign against Ivory Coast in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages