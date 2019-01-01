Afcon: Having keeper Dennis Onyango in Uganda squad is a blessing, says Abdu Lumala

Coach Sebastien Desabre is expected to name his 23-man squad on Tuesday ahead of their June 15 friendly against Ivory Coast

attacker Abdu Lumala says goalkeeper Denis Onyango will have a positive impact in the national team's campaign.

The 21-year Syrianska player, who is on loan from Kalmar FF, is currently with the East African side in Abu Dhabi preparing for the continental showdown, to be held in from June 21.

Lumala has been quoted by Uganda’s newspaper Daily Monitor saying Onyango brings experience and confidence, which will help the team perform.

“To have such a person, such a goalkeeper in the group is humbling. It gives us great confidence in having the best goalkeeper in Africa and club football. You want such a leader in the team and I’m honoured to play with him," Lumala said.

Lumala added that the team will be taking a game at a time in , but the main thing will be to grind positive results.

“Against DRC, Egypt, and Zimbabwe I don’t think it’s too much to ask. Already we have leaders in the team and most players have been around for a long time now. It gives us the new players great confidence,” Lumala continued.

“Of course everyone is expecting Egypt and DRC to progress to the next round but our intention is to take one game at a time. Get into the first game against DRC and win and then we look to the next. It’s a game plan the coach is telling us.”

The Cranes will face in a friendly on June 15 before they proceed to Egypt for the tournament.

Uganda have been drawn in Group A of the tournament, alongside hosts Egypt, Zimbabwe and DR Congo.