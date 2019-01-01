Afcon: Harambee Stars replica jersey up for sale after FKF open online shop

Harambee Stars will face Algeria in their Group C opener on June 23, before playing rivals Tanzania on June 27

Kenyan fans willing to purchase the official Harambee Stars kit for the African Cup of Nations (finals) can now do so.

This is after the Football Federation confirmed on their official website that the replica shirts are now up for sale at the Nairobi Sports House.

The statement revealed, “Football Kenya Federation has put the Kenya national team’s official replica shirts up for sale on its official website, as well as at the Nairobi Sports House.

“This comes as the team gets set for the upcoming finals, which will see Kenya return to the continental scene for the first time in 15 years.

“The official Afcon kits, which come in shades of green, red and white, will retail at Sh3, 500 while the mainstream Uhlsport kits, meanwhile, will retail at a subsidized Sh2, 500 price.

“Willing buyers, who wish to buy the jerseys online, will have Lipa na M-Pesa as the only payment method, with FKF set to offer the service to Airtel Money, PayPal, VISA and MasterCard holders in due course.”

Kenya have been pitching camp in in readiness for the tournament that kicks off on June 21 in . They beat Madagascar 1-0 in a friendly played in Paris and are set to take on DR Congo in the final warm up planned for on Saturday.

After the friendly in Spain, Kenya will jet out to on June 19 and wait until June 23 to open the campaign against . and will follow thereafter in Group C.

This is Kenya's sixth appearance in the continents biennial tournament.