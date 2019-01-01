Afcon: Egypt team director clears Soliman for Zimbabwe clash

Ihab Leheta believes the Pharaohs playmaker will be fit to feature in the Afcon opener against the Warriors

team director Ihab Leheta has revealed that playmaker Walid Soliman is fit to feature in their (Afcon) opener against Zimbabwe.

The creator picked up a knock in the Pharaohs 3-1 win over Guinea on Sunday and was thought to be in danger of missing out against the Warriors.

However, after undergoing scans on Monday, Leheta has made it known that the midfielder is available for Friday’s clash.

"Soliman picked up a knock against Guinea, but he underwent a scan Monday that revealed that he is well," Leheta told Time Sports on Tuesday.

"The technical staff preferred to rest the player in the final training session at our camp in Alexandria (on Monday), but he trained normally in today's session in Cairo to clear himself for Friday's opening match," he concluded.

Following two wins in their warm-up games, the Afcon hosts wrapped up preparations for the continental showpiece as they seek an eighth African crown.

Javier Aguirre’s side begins their search for a first Afcon title since 2010 against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.