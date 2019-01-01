Afcon and U-20 World Cup very different, says Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

The Udinese midfielder speaks on the appointment of the Fenerbahce attacker as new skipper of the West Africans ahead of the continental showpiece

international and 2009 Fifa U-20 World Cup winner Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has backed new Black Stars captain Andre Ayew to lead the team to glory at the upcoming in .

Ten years after captaining the U-20s to World Cup success in , Ayew is set to lead another batch of players, this time around the senior team, to the North African nation.

midfielder Badu, who played at the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 Afcons, is widely remembered for converting the winning penalty as Ghana beat in a shootout to clinch the U-20 World Cup.

Badu, though, will not be making the trip with the attacker after being snubbed by Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah for the June 21-July 19 championship.

“I don’t want to compare the Under-20 World Cup to the [Afcon of the] senior national team the Black Stars because the difference is very huge,” Badu told Starr Sports.

“We [U-20 team] played against European and South Americans but this time around you have the Sadio Mane’s, Mohammed Salah and co. so it’s a very different thing at that level.

“But as I said, he [Ayew] is a good leader and I have known him from when we were both young.

"From all indications, it [Afcon] will be tough but he [Ayew] will need the massive support of his colleagues to succeed."

Ayew was named new captain of the Black Stars last month, replacing veteran striker Asamoah Gyan.

At the Afcon finals, the four-time champions will face defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.