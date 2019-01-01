Afcon: Allan Kateregga retained as coach Sebastien Desabre name Uganda squad

The Cranes will play Ivory Coast on June 15 before they leave for Egypt where they are pooled in Group B

Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has named the final 23-man squad for the finals set for from June 21.

Despite being currently unattached, Hassan Waswa and defender Godfrey Walusimbi have done enough to convince the Frenchman that they can do the job.

Ronald Mukiibi, Timothy Awanya, Allan Kateregga, Abdul Lumala, Tadeo Lwanga, and Bevis Mukabi are the new faces in the team, the majority having played in the previous competition.

Those dropped are the injured duo of Moses Waiswa and David Bbaka. Ibrahim Juma and Kirizestom Ntambi did less to convince the coach that they can be of use in .

The East African nation will play on June 15 before they leave for Egypt where they are pooled in Group B with the hosts, DRC Congo, and Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango ( , ), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia).

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, ), Brian Ronald Ddungu Mukiibi (Ostersunds, ), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, ), Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, ), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached), Joseph Ochaya ( , DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Godfrey Walusimbi (Unattached).

Midfielders: Mike Azira ( , Canada), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, ), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, ), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska, Sweden), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda).

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania).