Afcon 2022 Qualifiers: Ghana captain Andre Ayew wary of Sudan threat

The Swansea City forward looks ahead to Thursday’s meeting with the North Africans in the Cape Coast

captain Andre Ayew is not lost on the possible threat Sudan poses ahead of their clash in the 2022 Africa cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers on Thursday.

The two teams are set for a Group C matchweek three showdown in the Ghanaian city of Cape Coast, five days before Sudan host the Black Stars in the reverse fixture.

“We have a lot of big teams in Africa now who are good. From the big names, , and , to the lower names like Sudan etc. Sudan is a team that I have faced before, I think we drew here in a very difficult game in Kumasi so I know what Sudan is capable of doing,” Ayew said at the pre-match press conference.

More teams

“But we are Ghana. And when you wear the Ghana jersey, you have to deliver, especially at home, so we have a choice. We are going to make sure that we get the three points so that, that Unity and that love between us stays and gets even better with time.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“That is why we want more games, more camping so that we are able to meet each other more and more and create that love between each other.

“As coach [C.K Akonnor], said, they have been together for a very long time so they were able to build that attitude and spirit. But you know we have some of the experienced players who are back. I believe that the spirit is great.

“I believe that the players have one goal and if we are on 100 per cent, there is no reason why we will not get the three points and we will make sure that Ghanaians are proud and put one foot in the next Afcon tournament.”

Ghana’s preparations for the game have suffered from late camp arrivals and player withdrawals, the most notable being deputy captain and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey who has been confirmed out of the Sudan duels due to an injury picked up while in club action on Sunday.

Article continues below

“It’s not been the best preparation because we didn’t have the full squad early for the coach to do whatever he wanted to do from the start.

“But now the squad is here, we trained well, we are fit, hopefully, there are no injuries and we will be ready to go. We are at home and when we are at home, there is only one thing on our mind and that is to get the three points so we are going to do everything possible to make that happen.”

Ghana will also be without right-back Harrison Afful, Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed, -based Mubarak Wakaso and Greuther Furth attacker Jamie Leweling who have all withdrawn from Akonnor’s original 23-man squad for the Sudan games.