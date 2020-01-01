Afcon 2022 Qualifiers: Ayew brothers join Ghana training for Sudan showdown

Swansea City man Andre and Crystal Palace forward Jordan were among the early Black Stars arrivals

attacker Andre Ayew was among 10 players present on 's first day of training ahead of their upcoming 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan.

striker Jordan Ayew was also present for the session at the McDan La Town Park in Accra on Monday.

midfielder Thomas Partey was, however, conspicuously missing after suffering an injury while in club action against on Sunday.

Ghana host Sudan in Cape Coast in a Group C matchweek three fixture on Thursday ahead of the reverse tie away five days later.

CK Akonnor's opening day contingent also included midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey, -based Pyramids striker John Antwi, winger Tariqe Fosu, -based winger Samuel Owusu and Amiens centre-back Nicholas Opoku.

goalkeeper Razak Abalora, the only Ghana-based player in Akonnor's original 23-man squad of invited players, was also present, as was right-back Kwadwo Amoako, who is among seven new players handed late call-ups to join the national camp for the Sudan showdown.

Afriyie Acquah, who plays club football for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, was also present on the opening day despite receiving a late call-up.

More players were expected to join camp on Monday night ahead of the second day of training on Tuesday.

Updated Squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( FC, ), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen, )

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman ( FC, ), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, ), Afful Harrison ( FC, USA), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina, Slovakia), Djiku Alexander ( FC, ), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC, France), Joseph Aidoo ( , ), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Kayserispor, ) Kwadwo Amoako (Ashanti Gold), Christoper Nettey (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC, ), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC, France), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Majeed Ashimer (Red Bull Salzburg, ), Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana, )

Forwards/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC, England), Tariq Fosu (Brentford, England), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth, ), John Antwi (Pyramids FC, ), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England)