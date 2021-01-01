Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Wakaso talks up Ghana readiness for South Africa and Sao Tome clashes

The Jiangsu midfielder sheds light on the Black Stars' preparations for the upcoming games

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has stated the team are highly motivated for success in their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

A contingent of 24 players, including two foreign-based players, are currently in camp for the March 25 away tie against Bafana Bafana and the home clash with Sao Tome three days later.

Wakaso and fellow China-based star Emmanuel Boateng are the two foreign-based men, their availability ensured by their presence in Ghana due to the prevailing off-season of the Chinese Super League.

“Everything is going on well, the guys are well prepared and ready to give out their best," Wakaso told the Ghana Football Association's official website.

“What I’m seeing here is massive, everybody is doing great. They were in camp before I came and I think what I saw was different. They were training hard and it motivated me as a professional player to play with the local players.

“They are playing in the Ghana Premier league and they are doing well in their teams that was why they were selected. They just need to be confident without any fear and from what I’ve seen, they are very confident and well-motivated.

“We can also help them with our experience. Without the fans, we are nothing so we need their support and prayers. We thank them for standing by us always."

Ghana's camp of virtually home-based players is a proactive move on the part of the FA and coach CK Akonnor, who foresee a possible rejection of call-ups by foreign-based players who largely make up the Black Stars squad when everyone is available..

With coronavirus safety concerns, related travel restrictions and quarantine measures on return from a foreign trip, most clubs, particularly in Europe, are hesitant to give players the green light to travel abroad.

Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson, who could lose Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, Cote d'Ivoire winger Wilfried Zaha and Senegal ace Cheikhou Kouyate for about two weeks should they head for national duty in the upcoming break, has been among the most vociferous complainants.

Ghana sit top of qualifying Group C ahead of the last two rounds of games.