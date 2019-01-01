Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya in Group G with record winners Egypt

Kenya will have to face Egypt, Togo and Comoros Islands as they contest for a place in the 2021 Afcon tournament

Harambee Stars will face current hosts in Group G of the qualifiers for the 2021 event.

Other opponents for in the group are Togo and the Comoros Islands. The qualification ties will be staged from October 7 and will end in November 2020.

The tournament will be held in and will also see 24 teams battle for the title since Confederation of African Football (Caf) expanded the number of teams from 16.

Kenya participated in the 2019 competition but got eliminated in the group stage after losing two matches to the eventual finalists and .

Harambee Stars at least won a game in the competition, against neighbours .

Full Draw:

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/Chad



Group B: Burkina Faso, , Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles



Group C: , , Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome Principe



Group D: , Gabon, Angola, Djibouti/Gambia,



Group E: , Central Africa, Burundi, Mauritania



Group F: , Cameroon, Mozambique, Rwanda, Cape Verde



Group G: , Kenya, Togo, Comoros Islands,



Group H: Algeria, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia,



Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini



Group J: , Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea,



Group K: Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopa, Niger, Madagascar



Group L: , Sierra Leone, Benin, Lesotho