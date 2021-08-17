Afcon 2021 draw: Gyan & Zokora's wishes for Ghana, Ivory Coast

The two nations are placed in Pot 2 ahead of the draw that will be conducted on Tuesday in Cameroon

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is hopeful of a good Africa Cup of Nations draw to be held on Tuesday.

The West Africans made it to the biennial competition and are placed in Pot 2 alongside record-holders Egypt, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Former Ivory Coast midfielder Didier Zokora is also hoping the Elephants will be pooled in a favourable group.

"We are hoping for a good draw for Ghana with an affordable group because everyone wants to go through the first round and continue the adventure," Asamoah told CafOnline.

"All I can say is I wish Ghana the best of luck in the draw. Ghana is a country of football, with many talents. We have a team of young people who play well in their clubs. It's a rebuilding team with a new coach.

"I wish my country had a fairly understanding hen. All the qualified countries are great nations. We have to avoid the top teams and after the rest, we can manage," Zokora stated.

Meanwhile, Cameroon fans have expressed their diverse opinions ahead of the Tuesday evening draw.

"In view of the last performances of our team in the Afcon qualifiers, namely a defeat and a draw against Cape Verde, I keep my fingers crossed that we do not meet such teams, which we often refer to as second-zone teams." - Abdoul Nasser Toupendi.

"The opponents to avoid in my opinion are Egypt and Ghana in pot 2. They often caused us a lot of problems during the Afcon finals. In pot 3, we have to avoid the Gabonese neighbour with whom we have a political history. This Gabon is also made up of a fantastic attack with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga. In the same pot, there is Guinea Bissau which has always been difficult to beat.

"We remember one of the recent confrontations in 2017 with the famous Piqueti Djassi Brito Silva who created doubts in the minds through his masterful goal. In pot 4, we have to fear the Comoros who present themselves as the Madagascar of the last Afcon, not much into individual style, but a collective team resistant to tough opponents." - Billy Houto

"They are among the 'natural' favourites. To them, I also add Côte d’Ivoire and Egypt. The Indomitable Lions that I classify among the outsiders will have to be wary of them in the rest of the competition." - Lawrence Kede