Afcon 2021: Comoros pick left-back Chaker Alhadhur in goal for Cameroon clash, Ahamada return blocked

Comoros will use an outfield player in goal for the biggest match in their history after all three of their goalkeepers were ruled out of taking to the field against hosts Cameroon in Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match.

Defender Chaker Alhadhur is the player selected by the Coelacantes for the unenviable task of having to keep a rampant Cameroon side — top scorers in the tournament so far — at bay for the minnows, ranked 132nd, as they contest their first ever knockout game at a major tournament.

All three of Comoros’ recognised goalkeepers were ruled out on Sunday, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni after returning positive Covid tests, and Salim Ben Boina due to a shoulder injury.

Ahamada had appeared primed to return to action on Monday after returning a negative test, only for the Confederation of African Football to block his return on the basis that he hadn’t completed a mandatory five-day isolation after initially testing positive.

