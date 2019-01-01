Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: When is the third-place match between Nigeria and Tunisia and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about third-place fixture between Gernot Rohr's team and the Carthage Eagles at Afcon 2019

Following Sunday's semi-final defeats, Nigeria and Tunisia will meet for the fifth time at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, with the aim of winning the bronze medal in Egypt.

The Carthage Eagles are yet to win a third/fourth-place playoff match at Afcon since 1962, while Nigeria have won their previous six games at this stage of the biennial competition.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Tunisia-Mouez-Hassen

The third-place showdown has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Kenneth Omeruo, Baghdad Bounedjah - Algeria vs Nigeria

Date Local Time Time (NGA) Match Channel
17/07/19 21:00 20:00  Tunisia v Nigeria SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo.

A general view of the outside of the Al Salam Stadium

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

