Afcon 2019: Tanzania sack Emmanuel Amuneke

The Nigeria tactician’s contract has been terminated after the Taifa Stars’ abysmal performance in the continental tournament

Football Federation (TFF) has relieved Emmanuel Amuneke of his job following the poor performance of the Taifa Stars in the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The East Africans were eliminated in the group stage of the biennial tournament, losing 2-0 to , 3-2 to and suffering a 3-0 defeat to to finish at the base of Group C with zero points.

On the back of the poor performances, Tanzania's governing body decided to part ways with the former international and winger.

“The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the national team coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,” read a statement on the TFF website.

“TFF will announce the TAN coach who will lead the national team for Chan matches.

Article continues below

“TAN coaches will be announced after the Emergency Committee meeting on July 11, 2019.”

Amuneke helped Taifa Stars qualify for Afcon for the first time in 39 years.

The Nigeria tactician will be the second casualty of the Africa Cup of nations after terminated the contract of Javier Aguirre.