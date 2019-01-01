Afcon 2019: South Africa v Namibia: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Bafana will look to bounce back against their neighbours when they lock horns on Friday night

Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium will play host to an important Southern African derby on Friday night.

With all of Group D in action, a win for either and Namibia will be highly imperative should they hope to advance to the knockout rounds of the 2019 .

Both sides tasted defeats in the opening games, making three points a must if they are to keep the chase on and , who are also in action on the night.

However, Bafana Bafana are certainly favourites on paper.

Nambia have never beaten their neighbours in a competitive match with their best result coming in a 1-1 draw back in 2010.

Game South Africa v Namibia Date Friday, June 28 Time 22:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 SABC 3

Squads & Team News

After losing to the Ivorians, changes are expected to be made by Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter.

Dean Furman looks a major doubt for the match after picking up a knee injury, which could potentially open the door for Bongani Zungu or Hlompho Kekana, who can fill void.

While Furman is the only injury worry, Baxter would not have been pleased with the lack of attacking penetration in their opening match, and this might tempt him to make a few changes.

Percy Tau will be expected to lead the line but Baxter is not short on attacking options if needed with, Thulani Serero also yet to taste Afcon action.

Meanwhile, Ronwen Williams was a surprise inclusion against Ivory Coast but his performance would almost certainly have guaranteed him a spot in the team against Namibia.

On the side of Namibia, Ricardo Mannetti is seeking retribution.

The coach was part of the squad which lost 4- to Bafana back in 1998 and he is eager to exact his revenge.

“The best way to banish those memories would be to beat Bafana Bafana. We have never won a Cup of Nations match, and that is our priority,” Mannetti was quoted as saying by the Namibian.

In order to achieve this, Mannetti is likely to make a few changes while putting his faith in a side which kept Morocco at bay for close to 90 minutes.

One player who could potentially be unleashed is Deon Hotto.

The winger plies his trade in South Africa for and was one of the Premier Soccer League's most creative players.

Benson Shilongo is another name that could be used. The former Platinum Stars player was an unused substitute against the Atlas Lions but his experience having played in both South Africa and now could be a key factor.

Match Preview

Since 1998, there have been six previous meetings between the two sides, but Bafana have a formidable record having won five, while one has previously ended in a draw.

With both sides yet to open their Afcon account, the clash promises fireworks and excitement.