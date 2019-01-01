Afcon 2019: President Tshisekedi encouraged us to fight on – DR Congo winger Akolo

DR Congo wideman Chadrac Akolo reveals a phone call from the nation’s President motivated them to win against Zimbabwe

Democratic Republic of Congo winger Chadrac Akolo has revealed how the continued support from the nation’s President Felix Tshisekedi motivated them before their final Group A game against Zimbabwe.

The star, who featured in the emphatic 4-0 success over Sunday Chidzambwa’s side at the weekend, disclosed how the country’s head of state always stays in touch with the side, irrespective of the result.

“We received a message from our President during the break. He encouraged us to fight on,” Akolo told Goal.

“He is one of the few who always calls us even when the result is not good. We thank him for the support.”

Furthermore, the Stuttgart player was delighted the secured a huge result to mark their independence, before shedding light on their Afcon journey so far.

“It was a good performance to celebrate our independence anniversary as a nation. I think we were able to contribute to the celebrations,” the wide-man continued.

“In our first match [against ] we were not organized, however, we were very organized against Zimbabwe. There was no selfishness, we played a team game and I think it paid off.

“It would be pitiful if we fail to progress in this competition, a real pity, considering what we showed against Zimbabwe.”

DRC ended Group A in third place with three points, behind (nine) and Uganda (four), while Zimbabwe ended fourth with a single point.

Florent Ibenge’s troops could make it to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides.