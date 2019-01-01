Afcon 2019: Match-winner Idrissa Gueye delighted with Senegal’s semi-final feat
Idrissa Gueye is delighted with Senegal’s qualification to the semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Everton midfielder scored the decisive goal, his first effort in the Afcon finals, to help Aliou Cisse’s men clinch a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Benin in the quarter-final of the tournament.
The performance saw the Teranga Lions reach the last four of the biennial competition for the first time in 13 years, after their fourth-placed finish in 2006.
Gueye has expressed his excitement on their progress in the tournament and his goal against the Squirrels.
“I’m very, very happy, it’s been a long time that Senegal haven’t reached the semi-final,” Gueye told Goal.
“It wasn’t an easy game, we knew it wouldn’t be easy from the start to finish, we stayed serene, we moved the ball, and I scored the goal to win the match. So I’m happy, and I congratulate my teammates.
“At the start, we were patient, we moved the ball, respected the concepts of the coach - we had the chances but unfortunately we didn’t score. we knew when we did [Benin] would have to come out and we’d have more chances, we did, but unfortunately, the second goal didn’t come.”
Gueye explained how his defensive role was covered by a teammate which gave him the opportunity to move forward and subsequently score the solitary goal of the game.
“Everyone feels good. I’m good, and I’m trying to do my best. I have someone playing in front of the defence, who allows me to go forward.”
Senegal will play the winner between Madagascar and Tunisia in the semi-final at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.