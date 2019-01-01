Afcon 2019: Jamilu Collins can play against Cameroon - Rohr

The 24-year-old has missed all Super Eagles games in Egypt but is set to return against Clarence Seedorf’s men

Jamilu Collins will be available for selection when trade tackles with in Saturday’s (Afcon) Round of 16 clash.

The defender suffered an injury during the build-up to 2019 Afcon which saw him miss all Super Eagles’ encounters in the preliminary round.

Now Collins has been declared fit for the clash against the Indomitable Lions billed for the Alexandria Stadium.

Nigeria's Jamilu Collins has continued light training with the @NGSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/C3pkoHhGiT — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 29, 2019

However, captain John Obi Mikel and right back Shehu Abdullahi will play no part in the match.

“We have good news from [Jamilu] Collins, he can play now but I’m not sure if he will start or not but he will be on the bench,” Rohr told the media.

Article continues below

“We only have an injury to John Obi Mikel who will not be able to play this match [on Saturday], while Shehu is still under treatment and is starting training now but won’t be playing this match."

This will be good news for the three-time African champions as they hoped to continue their dominance over the reigning African champions in their quest to win a fourth African title.

Victory for either side will hand them a quarter-final berth against or for a place in the last four.