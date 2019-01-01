Afcon 2019: It is important that we face every opposing team with seriousness-Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni

The Carthage Eagles captain has warned his teammates against complacency as they get set for their Group E opener

captain Youssef Msakni is hoping to lead the Carthage Eagles to their second (Afcon) title in .

Despite enjoying regular appearances at previous editions of Afcon tournaments, Tunisia are huge underachievers at the continent's biggest football showpiece and Msakni wants that trend to change in .

To realistically challenge for the top prize at the 2019 Afcon, Msakni has warned his teammates against underrating any of their opponents as games are not won on paper and the tag of favourites doesn’t guarantee qualification.

“Matches are not won on paper. It is important that we face every opposing team with seriousness in order to have a bright campaign.” Msakni told the media in Egypt as Tunisia held their second training session on Friday in Egypt.

Msakni is returning for Tunisia after he agonisingly missed out on the Fifa World Cup in owing to an injury.

Article continues below

The Carthage Eagles will start their campaign on Monday against Angola before taking on their other Group E opponents Mali and Mauritania on Friday and next Tuesday respectively.

In their preparatory games, coach Alan Giresse’s men did remarkably well; even beating World Cup runners-up 2-1, thus giving room for optimism among their passionate fans.