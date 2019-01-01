Afcon 2019: I'm going to stand aside for penalties - Sadio Mane

The Liverpool forward has missed two spot kicks in successive games for the Teranga Lions in the continental tournament

Sadio Mane has stated he will step down from taking ’s penalties to avoid jeopardising his side’s chances.

The 27-year-old, who has three goals in Afcon, has failed to score twice from the penalty spot in the competition.

Mane saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Denis Onyango in their 1-0 victory over in the Round of 16 of the tournament. His effort was also saved in their 3-0 victory over in the group stage.

On the back of the failures, the man has decided to withdraw from the responsibility of taking his side’s penalties despite his boss Aliou Cisse insisting the forward will remain the Teranga Lions first-choice penalty-taker.

“It’s a momentary withdrawal,” Mane told the media.

“I have missed penalties in both games and must admit that it is not a good ratio. I do not want to penalise my team and, at least for the time being, I’m going to stand aside for the penalties and let other teammates get on with it.

“When I return to my club, I will continue to work hard to improve on this aspect.”

Senegal take on Benin in their quarter-final of the at the 30 June Stadium on Wednesday.