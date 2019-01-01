Afcon 2019: Ghana and Tunisia set for Round of 16 clash

The Black Stars opponents in the next stage of the continental gathering have been confirmed

will play in the Round of 16 at the (Afcon) in .

The development comes after the Carthage Eagles drew 0-0 with Mauritania to book their place in the next round of the competition, few hours after the Black Stars beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to book a place in the next stage as group winners.

The Round of 16 fixture is set for Ismailia Stadium on Monday. Tunisia ultimately finished second in Group E, four points behind winners Mali who handed Angola a 1-0 defeat in the other group tie on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the North Africans drew all their games, having earlier settled for a 1-1 stalemate with Angola and played out another 1-1 draw with Mali.

Article continues below

Ghana, on the other hand, sensationally topped Group F, having entered the final matchday mainly with an eye on grabbing second position as were thought to have all but secured first position.

The Indomitable Lions' surprising 0-0 draw with Benin, however, saw Clarence Seedorf's outfit stunningly slump to second position due to an inferior goals-scored record to Ghana after the matchday results.

Ghana and Tunisia last met at Afcon 2012 when the Black Stars ran out 2-1 winners after extra-time in a quarter-final clash.