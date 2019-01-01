Afcon 2019: Fit-again Mikel in line for Nigeria return against South Africa

The Super Eagles camp has positive news about the midfielder ahead of their encounter with Bafana Bafana in Cairo

John Obi Mikel has returned to full training and is in line to make his return in Wednesday’s clash with at Cairo Stadium.

The 2013 Afcon winner is back in contention for Gernot Rohr’s side after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out of the tournament.

He took part in light training during the team’s recovery session on Sunday morning, seven days after he limped out of Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.

Mikel missed the Round of 16 tie against - with Odion Ighalo sending Nigeria to the last eight his brace.

But the 32-year-old is now available to return, along with Shehu Abdullahi (hamstring), who was absent since his knock versus Guinea.

Given the importance of the showdown, Gernot Rohr may choose to keep faith with same team that dismissed the reigning African kings.

South Africa chase their first win over Nigeria in Afcon history. They have lost all previous encounters versus the three-time African kings.