Afcon 2019: Ferjani Sassi is not ready to start for Tunisia - Giresse

The French coach has offered an explanation on why the midfielder was left out of the two games played by the Carthage Eagles so far

coach Alain Giresse has addressed the growing concerns of fans persuading him to play midfielder Ferjani Sassi at the 2019 (Afcon).

Sassi, the only -based player in the Tunisia squad, is yet to taste action at Afcon. Without him, the Carthage Eagles have managed to secure 1-1 scorelines against Angola and Mali in their first two group games.

Coach Giresse has instead played the midfield duo of Ellyes Skhiri and Ghaylène Chaalali.

“I thank God that there is no more than one Tunisian player playing in the Egyptian league because in this case, I will have to involve every player whose name is called in the stands," the French coach told the media in .

“Ferjani Sassi is returning from injury and needs rehabilitation in order to return to his full level.”

Apart from Tunisia fans who are desperate to see Sassi in action, local fans have also been attending the Carthage Eagles’ games hoping to see their star man.

There are indications that Sassi may finally be able to feature in Tunisia’s next match which is a must-win game against Mauritania next Tuesday.

Tunisia are making their 19th Afcon appearance in Egypt; featuring in each of the last 14 editions while last missing out in 1992.