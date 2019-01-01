Afcon 2019: Diatta doesn't want Senegal to get carried away

The 20-year-old midfielder was named the Man of the Match in the Teranga Lions victory over the Taifa Stars

youngster Krepin Diatta has expressed his delight with his performance in their opening 2019 (Afcon) Group C game against on Sunday.

The player sensationally delivered an eye-catching display against the Taifa Stars with his stunning strike that helped the Teranga Lions clinch a 2-0 victory at the 30 June Stadium.

"I'm very happy, but I think the main thing was to win this first match before the other games. There are and coming,” he told the media.

“But, I think the team played well and I'm happy. Now, this is only the first game. We must not get excited. We have a good group and we must work well.

“I am happy and will give the best of myself. You have to play every game and see what it will give.”

Senegal will hope to defeat Algeria in their second group game to book an early ticket to the knockout stage.