Afcon 2019: Allan Wanga joining the fans to support Harambee Stars

Wanga has traveled to join Kenyan supporters in Egypt ahead of Harambee Stars match against Tanzania

Harambee Stars can perform brilliantly in their remaining (Afcon) matches, according to Kenyan player Allan Wanga.

and Taifa Stars of will clash on July 27, both having lost their opening matches against and respectively. Wanga, who failed to make the cut into the final squad, will be travelling to as the two Cecafa region nations clash in Group C's second match.

"I will be joining the rest of the fans to support the team in and want to wish the team all the best in their remaining matches. I feel the team has what it takes to bounce back and perform well in the two remaining matches," Wanga told The Star.

Wanga's exclusion from the squad was a big talking point with Kenyans but the former and Azam FC striker added that it is time the country should show the continent the quality at their disposal.

"Kenya has the potential and should also emulate other countries from this region who have come out strongly to shock the so-called big teams in Africa with their brilliant displays and great confidence," added Wanga.

He ended the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season with 18 goals, second to ' Enosh Ochieng who scored 21 goals.