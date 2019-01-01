Afcon 2019: Africa says farewell to Madagascar and toasts Tunisia's progress

We came across more Tweets thanking Madagascar for lighting up Afcon, than those celebrating with the Carthage Eagles

thrashed Madagascar 3-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Thursday night.

The Carthage Eagles progress to the semi-finals of the , where they will face .

We do provide a strong compilation of Tweets from Tunisian supporters excited with their team reaching the last four. There were also fans happy to see both and Tunisia progress on Thursday.

Madagascar have proven to be the neutrals favourite of this Afcon, winning the heart's of the continent with their brave approach and that amazing victory against in the group stage.

Now, Africa looks forward to two exciting semi-final battles. You can read all the reaction below.

Madagascar at AFCON 2019:



▪️First ever major tournament after 49 failed qualifications

▪️Group winners over Guinea, Burundi and Nigeria

▪️Round of 16 win on penalties

▪️Quarter-final vs. Tunisia tonight



Fairytale ✨ pic.twitter.com/Xz669j1aYr — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2019

today we’re tunisia once again 🇹🇳🇹🇳🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/L3SjoyUunA — Les Aigles De Carthage 🦅🇹🇳 (@YourFavTunisian) July 11, 2019

#GHATUN



has been knocked out of AFCON by Tunisia.



Nigerians Low-key😂:

pic.twitter.com/xMGrTuM0uM — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) July 8, 2019

The President of Madagascar 🇲🇬, HE Andry Nirina Rajoelina has sent 1000 more supporters to to cheer up the Barea in their #AFCON2019 quarter-finals game against Tunisia 🇹🇳 later today.



#TotalAFCON2019 #tv3Afcon pic.twitter.com/0lcB4pRCrO — N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) July 11, 2019

This time Tunisia are 1-0 up!



A deflected strike from Sassi finds it's way into the back of the net. pic.twitter.com/zXpYIfBLHv — Coral (@Coral) July 11, 2019

So after all the initial gra gra, Madagascar couldn't even get a goal against Tunisia...nonsense😳🙄😏#MADTUN#CIVALG#BBNaija#TwitterDown — Johnny 'kabas Ufok (@Johnnykabas) July 11, 2019

Fair play to Madagascar 🇲🇬… They can head back to their clubs across the world with their heads held high.



To reach the #AFCON2019 quarterfinals on their tournament debut is a massive achievement. Big, big effort from all of them. 🌍🏆 — Ham Parker (@ham_kisekka) July 11, 2019

Madagascar should leave #AFCON2019 with a trophy. Arrived only known for lion king 😁... Won a lot of our hearts. Heads up Mufasas#MADTUN — Clement Kipkut (@Clementkipkut) July 11, 2019

Good effort by Madagascar. (Ranked a few places below in Fifa rankings.) — Member of Whale (@sidin) July 11, 2019

They won many hearts..especially mine..

Well done Madagascar 🙏🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/AhYfmz7Xrc — Sheddynho (@sheddyBankz26) July 11, 2019

Madagascar bowed out with heads held up high.



They need to be properly hosted back home if not for anything but for adding Nigeria to her CV#AFCON2019 #Madagascar — Suara Abass (@SuaraOfficial) July 11, 2019

So proud of Tunisia and Algeria 🇹🇳🇩🇿 WE DID IT!!! — 𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂♡ (@LolitaFeintasy) July 11, 2019

North vs West

Expectation: Senegal Algeria to the final... it’s about to go down!! I want Mané to win but I also want Algeria and Tunisia to do well 🤯.. we shall see! https://t.co/8ElQlEu4G8 — Nees (@Nees_MM) July 11, 2019

Cup football is so weird. Tunisia is a team that has not won a single match until the quarter finals and now find themselves in the semis. If this was a league they would either be in the mid or lower half of the table — Umar Ismail (@umareps) July 11, 2019

Tunisia Silently sneaking to this final 🙂 — Tope Ajet (@TopeAjet) July 11, 2019

Just after Tunisia ended Madagascar Nations Cup journey with a 3 goals to nil win in the quarter finals. #TotalAFCON2019



.@CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/tAB0l8EVj6 — Olowookere Busayo (@busolowo24) July 11, 2019

The better team won. Congratulations to Tunisia. — Agbeunde Ibikunle (@Agbeunde) July 11, 2019