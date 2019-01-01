AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Manuel Pellegrini's Hammers will be looking to avoid a potential giant-killing at the hands of Wally Downes' Wombles in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Having downed them once already in knockout football this season, West Ham face AFC Wimbledon for the second time this campaign as they look to secure a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Hammers dismissed the Wombles, then under Neal Ardley, in the Carabao Cup in late August, with Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Javier Hernandez all netting in a 3-1 victory at Kingsmeadow.

Since then, the League One outfit have parted ways with their manager and replaced him with Wally Downes, though they have not won in five.

The visitors should triumph over their third tier hosts with ease on paper – but the magic of the cup, as they say, works in mysterious ways.

Game AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham Date Saturday, January 26 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US the game will not be broadcast live but can be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sports 2 and streamed on the BT Sports Live app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sports 2 BT Sports Live

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Wimbledon players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, McDonnell Defenders Watson, Nightingale, Oshilaja, Thomas, McDonald, Sibbick, Garratt Midfielders Pinnock, Kalambayi, Seddon, Trotter, Soares, Wordsworth, Hartigan, Wagstaff, Connolly Forwards Barcham, Pigott, Jervis, Kaja, Appiah, Hanson

With no wins since the new year, Wally Downes might see a prospective giant-killing as a way to awake his slumbering side - though he will likely revert to the 4-3-3 formation this time out.

That will likely see Joe Pigott front up the attack with Andy Barcham and Jake Jervis playing in wider roles.

Potential AFC Wimbledon starting XI: Ramsdale; Watson, Nightingale, Oshilaja, Thomas; Pinnock, Kalambayi, Seddon, Barcham, Pigott, Jervis.

Position West Ham players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian, Trott Defenders Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Fredericks Midfielders Noble, Rice, Antonio, Nasri, Anderson, Obiang, Coventry, Holland Forwards Arnautovic, Carroll, Hernandez, Perez, Diangana, Snodgrass, Silva

Manuel Pellegrini faces the decision of whether to include Marko Arnautovic in his starting line-up following the striker's aborted switch to China.

The Austrian, apparently unhappy with life at the club, was left out of the squad for their last game as he looked set to exit London Stadium, only for the deal to fall through.

Potential West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Antonio; Nasri, Anderson; Arnautovic.

Betting & Match Odds

West Ham are favourites, priced at odds of 2/5 to win, according to bet 365. Wimbledon are at odds of 7/1 while a draw is 17/4.

Match Preview

It’s not too commonplace for two sides from different divisions to meet twice over the course of a season – but that’s the fate that has befallen West Ham as they travel to third-tier AFC Wimbledon for the second time this campaign.

The Hammers travel to Kingsmeadow looking to emulate their victory last August when they knocked the Wombles out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory.

They will, however, make their trip in the midst of a protracted off-field saga surrounding the future of star Marko Arnautovic, one that has likely provided an unwelcome distraction for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The Austria international has been reportedly dissatisfied with his stay at London Stadium and only a few weeks ago looked set for a big money move to the Chinese Super League.

However, that deal fell through, leaving the striker in limbo after Pellegrini excised him from his matchday squad for his side’s last game against Bournemouth, playing Andy Carroll up front instead.

Wally Downes’ hosts meanwhile are looking for their first win since 2018 – and Wimbledon fans will harbour dreams of a legendary Wembley day in 1988 when their side takes to the pitch.

Back then, over thirty years ago, Wimbledon – now MK Dons – delivered a shock against red-hot favourites Liverpool to lift the FA Cup.

Downes need point no further as inspiration for his side if they are to repeat some giant-killing heroics on Saturday.