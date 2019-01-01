All you need to know about the AFC Champions League finals - dates, channels prize money and more

All you need to know about the 2019 AFC Champions League final - date, broadcast channels, prizes and ex-champions of the most celebrated championship

Football fans from all over Asia are set to watch the 2019 AFC final, the most prestigious club competition on the continent and the most popular after the AFC .

The semi-finals have all been concluded, where Urawa Red Diamonds of beat Guangzhou Evergrande of in the East region, while 's Al-Hilal triumphed over Qatari club Al-Sadd.

In addition to the trophy and prize money, the winners also qualify for the Club World Cup, where they will compete alongside the continental champions of Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania.

Incidentally, Al Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds also played in the 2017 AFC Champions League final, and while the Blue Wave gave a good account of themselves over the two legs, it was the Japanese team who won the title. Last year, Urawa Red Diamonds failed to qualify for the competition after a disappointing domestic campaign, while Al Hilal were knocked out at the end of the group stage.

Persepolis and Kashima Antlers reached the final of the AFC Champions League last season, when the latter were crowned champions after a 2-0 win in the first leg and a goalless draw in the second leg.

In this report, we learn about the dates of the 2019 AFC Champions League final, which channels will broadcast the matches, who the historical heroes are, and more...

When are the two 2019 AFC Champions League final matches?

The 2019 AFC Champions League final will be played over two legs, at the homes of both sides of the showdown as usual.

The first leg will at the home of the winner from the western section, Al-Hilal on Saturday, November 9, while the return leg will be played at the stadium of the winner from the eastern section, Urawa Red Diamonds on Sunday, November 24.

2019 AFC Champions League Final

The Venue The Dates The Match King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh Saturday 9 November 2019,

12 Rabi I 1441,

19:30 KSA, 20:30 Al Hilal - Urawa Saitama Stadium Sunday 24 November 2019,

27 Rabi I 1441,

13:00 KSA, 14:00 UAE Urawa - Al Hilal

What were the results of the 2019 AFC Champions League semi-finals?

Al Hilal crushed Al Sadd in their home leg in the first leg of the AFC Champions League semi-finals and hung on in the reverse clash to book their place in the final.

Urawa Red Diamond won home and away over Guangzhou Evergrande in what was a somewhat one-sided final.

The Match First Leg Second Leg Final Result Al Sadd - Al Hilal 4-1 2-4 6-5 Urawa Red Diamond - Guangzhou 2-0 0-1 3-0

On which channels will the 2019 AFC Champions League final be broadcast? And how to follow it online?

beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of the 2019 AFC Champions League and will be the only station to televise both legs, although it has not been specified which channels will be allocated for the games.

The channels of the 2019 AFC Champions League final

The Channels The Date The Match beIN SPORTS HD Saturday 9 November 2019

12 Rabi I 1441 Al Hilal - Urawa Reds beIN SPORTS HD Sunday, November 24, 2019

27 Rabi I 1441 Urawa Reds - Al Hilal

beIN Sports doesn't only have television rights but also owns live video streaming rights so viewers can watch on the internet.

Meanwhile, the Arabic version of Goal will be on hand with live coverage and all the best moments and memorable events from the two matches, from about half an hour before the start of each match.

Goal Arabic edition coverage Online video streaming The Match Click here half an hour before the game beIN CONNECT Al Hilal - Urawa Reds Click here half an hour before the game beIN CONNECT Urawa Reds - Al Hilal

What are the prizes for the 2019 AFC Champions League?

The cash prizes in the AFC Champions League 2019 are divided into three different sections.

The first section is for travel expenses for all teams participating in the competition starting from the preliminary round. A fee of $ 40,000 is paid per team for each match they participate in, twice the amount the teams received in the last version.

The second section has performance and participation prizes, starting from $ 10,000 for each draw in the group stage, $ 100,000 for reaching the knockout stage and $ 250,000 for reaching the semi-finals.

The third section is the AFC Champions League 2019 Grand Prix, in which the eventual champion will receive $ 4 million and the runner-up $ 2 million.

So, a team can win as much as $ 5.66 million if they win every game, from the preliminary stage to the final.

AFC Champions League 2019 Prize Money

Stage Prize Money Travel expenses Preliminary N/A $40000 Playoff N/A $40000 Group stage Win: $50,000

Draw: $10,000 $60,000 Round of 16 $100,000 $60,000 Quarter-finals $150,000 $60,000 Semi-finals $250,000 $60,000 Final Champions: $4,000,000

Runners-up: $2,000,000 $120,000

Who are the former champions of the AFC Champions League?

's Pohang Steelers are the most successful club in the AFC Champions League with three titles to their names, while Ittihad Jeddah, Al Hilal, Esteghlal Tehran, Seongnam, Jeonbuk, Thai Farmers, Suwon Samsung, Al Sadd, Guangzhou Evergrande and Urawa Red Diamonds all won it twice each.