AFC Champions League: FC Goa announce 28-man squad, Igor Angulo and Alberto Noguera miss out

Juan Ferrando has named Romeo Fernandes in FC Goa's AFC Champions League squad...

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have announced a 28-member squad for their upcoming AFC Champions League (ACL) group stages matches.

ISL 2020-21 season's Golden Boot winning Spanish striker Igor Angulo and the highest assist provider in the league Alberto Noguera have failed to make the cut. The four foreigners who have named are Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Jorge Ortiz and skipper Edu Bedia.

Among the Indian players, Romeo Fernandes who was on trial with the Gaurs for the past few months has been named by head coach Juan Ferrando in the team.

The Gaurs had earned the right to represent India at the AFC Champions League after they won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season. They are also the first-ever Indian club to take part in the biggest club competition in Asia.

FC Goa have been placed in Group E of the competition alongside Persian Pro League 2019-20 champions Persepolis FC and Qatar Stars League 2019-20 runners-up Al Rayyan. The fourth team in the group is UAE's Al-Wahda who defeated Iraq's Al-Zawraa 2-1 in the play-offs West Asian round on Wednesday and earned the group stage berth.

Goa will host all the Group E matches of the AFC Champions League but they will be played behind closed doors owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The Gaurs play their first match against Al-Rayyan on April 14.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

Here is where you can watch FC Goa's ACL matches.