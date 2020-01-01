AFC Champions League East Zone: All you need to know

Premier clubs of East Asia are set to lock horns in the continental competition...

After playing hosts to the West Zone matches of the 2020 AFC , is all set to conduct the East Zone matches of the continent's premier club tournament.

The leading sides from the eastern part of the continent will battle it out in Doha for a place in the final, which is set to take place on 19 December 2020, against 's Persepolis who won the West Zone of the competition.

successfully hosted the AFC Champions League West Zone tournament which was held from 14 September to 3 October in a secure bio-bubble and with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Kick-off Date

The race to join Islamic Republic of Iran’s Persepolis FC in the 2020 AFC Champions League final on December 19 will kick-off on November 18.

Details of Participants

Four clubs each from and the Korea Republic, three each from and and one each from Malaysia and are set to participate in the competition. However, Malaysia's JDT pulled out of the competition as their National Security Council didn't approve their travel due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

FC Seoul (Korea)

Beijing FC ( )

Melbourne Victory (Australia)

Chiangrai United ( )

FC Tokyo (Japan)

Ulsan Hyundai FC (Korea)

Shanghai Shenhua FC (China)

Perth Glory (Australia)

Vissel Kobe (Japan)

Guangzhou Evergrande FC (China)

Suwon Samsung Bluewings (Korea)

Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (Korea)

Sydney FC (Australia)

Shanghai SIPG FC (China)

Format

15 teams are divided into four groups (E, F, G, & H). Each tie is played as a single-leg match at centralised venues, instead of the usual home-and-away two-legged basis as planned before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockouts. The winners of the semi-final will face Persepolis in the final.

Group E

Position Team Played Points 1 FC Seoul 1 3 2 Beijing FC 1 3 3 Melbourne Victory 2 3 4 Chiangrai United 2 0

Group F

Position Team Played Points 1 FC Tokyo 2 4 2 Ulsan Hyundai 1 1 3 Shanghai Shenhua 0 0 4 Perth Glory 1 0

Group G

Position Team Played Points 1 Vissel Kobe 1 3 2 Guangzhou Evergrande 0 0 3 Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1 0 4 Johor Darul Ta'zim (Withdrew) 0 0

Group H

Position Team Played Points 1 Yokohama F. Marinos 2 6 2 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2 1 3 Sydney FC 2 1 4 Shanghai SIPG 0 0

Venues

The Round of 16 matches will be played at the Education City Stadium and the Khalifa International Stadium respectively. From the quarterfinals till the final, all matches are to be played at Al Janoub stadium.

Covid-19 Protocols

The players and officials who travel to Qatar for the tournament will have to adhere to a strict health and safety framework. It must be noted that during the West Zone tournament, Qatar carried out more than 7900 COVID-19 tests with the positive rate being only 1.7 per cent.

All team members and visitors will be tested upon arrival and throughout the tournament as part of the measures apart from regular disinfection of facilities. Medical staff will also be at hand apart from social distancing procedures.

"We are implementing the same bubble-to-bubble method for the East Zone matches as well and the learnings from the West Zone matches will be applied here with some fine tunings. We have already conducted swab tests at the airport on the teams who have arrived in Doha and will be doing so for all arrivals.

"All teams will make their way to their designated hotel bubble. They will be tested every three or six days, whichever the case may be depending on whether there are positive cases or not. Enforcing social distancing guidelines, wearing of masks at all times and conducting temperature checks are the precautionary best practices that will be seen in the East Zone matches as well.

"We are expecting one to three per cent of tests conducted during the tournament to give positive results. This is in line with the general trend in the country. In the case of a positive test for a player or official, the Isolation hotel facility will be provided by the government free of charge. Players who have been in close contact will also be isolated in the same bubble hotel and they can continue training and participating in the tournament as long as they don’t test positive," stated Dr Abdul Wahab Al Musleh, Advisor to Minister of Public Health of Qatar on Sports Affairs.

Avazdek Berdikulov, AFC Deputy Director of Competitions and Football Events Division also added, " Participating clubs from all nations have been cooperating very well and they are all convinced that Qatar is a safe host nation capable of a high level of hosting standard."