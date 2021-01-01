AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa vs Al Wahda - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Goa are set to take on Al Wahda in their second group game in the ACL 2021 campaign...

The third match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E will see Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa taking on UAE-based club Al Wahda at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday.

FC Goa qualified for the ACL 2021 by winning the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.

Game FC Goa vs Al Wahda Date Saturday, April 17 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have announced that they will telecast FC Goa's ACL campaign.

Hi! You can watch FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC in the AFC Champions League 2021 on Apr 14 at 10:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 3. — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 10, 2021

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 3 Jio TV



Commentary will not be available in vernacular languages for the ACL games on Star Sports.

SQUADS

FC Goa have registered a 28-man squad for their ACL campaign this year.

All clubs are allowed to have at most four foreign players in their squad including a player from an AFC (Asian Football Federation) member association. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria for the Gaurs.

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera have been left out from the squad that competed in the Indian Super League.

Indian forward Romeo Fernandes has been included in the FC Goa first team for the first time since 2016.

Goalkeepers :

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders:

Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders:

Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards:

Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

KNOW THE OPPONENTS

Abu Dhabi's Al Wahda plays in the UAE Pro League and are coached by former Ajax head coach Henk ten Cate.

Their league campaign is ongoing and the club is currently placed eighth on the table, 35 points from 23 matches and with three games to go.

This will be their 12th appearance in the AFC Champions League. In their first Group E fixture, the Abu Dhabi-based club lost 0-1 to a first-half goal by Persepolis' Jalal Hosseini.

Slovenian striker Tim Matavz and UAE international Ismail Matar are the players to watch out for in the Al Wahda squad. Matavz is the club's top scorer in the league with nine goals and only Al Jazira's Khalfan Mubarak has registered more assists in the UAE top division than Matar who has eight to his name.

Al Wahda XI vs Persepolis: Rashid Ali (GK); Ahmed, Fares Juma, Pimenta, Al Kurbi; Esmael, Hamad, Lee; Khalil, Kharbin, Matavz.