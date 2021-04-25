AFC Champions League 2021: Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Goans are back in action following back-to-back defeats to Persepolis while Al-Rayyan, too, suffered consecutive defeats to Al Wahda

FC Goa are set to take on Qatar's Al-Rayyan in the reverse fixture in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL). The Indian Super League (ISL) outfit will hope for a better result at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Monday night.

Skipper Edu Bedia will be available for selection upon his return from suspension, but Juan Ferrando will be without suspended left back Sanson Pereira. The Goa coach had made as many as eight changes in the 4-0 defeat against Persepolis last Friday where Ivan Gonzalez appeared to have injured himself.

Game Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa Date Monday, April 26 Time 10:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have announced that they will telecast FC Goa's ACL campaign.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary will not be available in vernacular languages for the ACL games on Star Sports.

SQUADS

FC Goa have registered a 28-man squad for their ACL campaign this year.

All clubs are allowed to have at most four foreign players in their squad including a player from an AFC (Asian Football Federation) member association. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria for the Gaurs .

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera have been left out from the squad that competed in season seven of the ISL.

Indian forward Romeo Fernandes has been included in the FC Goa first team for the first time since 2016.

Goalkeepers :

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders:

Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders:

Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards:

Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

KNOW THE OPPONENTS

Al-Rayyan are one of the biggest clubs in Qatar and finished third in the 2020-21 season of the country's top division which is named Qatar Stars League. They finished behind Al Sadd, coached by Xavi Hernandez, and Al Duhail.

The team is coached by former France national team and PSG manager Laurent Blanc. They qualified by finishing the 2019-20 Qatar League as runners up.

Ivorial striker Yohan Boli is Al Rayyan's top scorer this season with 11 league goals - only four players including former Arsenal man Santi Cazorla has scored more goals in the Qatar top division.

Al-Rayyan will be without Franck Kom and Ahmed El Sayed for Monday's meeting against Goa as the duo are suspended after picking red cards in the 1-0 loss to Al Wahda last Friday.

FC Goa faced Al Rayyan in their first game of the group and held the Qatari team to a goalless draw.

Al-Rayyan XI vs Al Wahda on Friday: Fahad Younis (GK), Mohamed Al Aaeldin, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Franck Kom, Dame Traoré, Yacine Brahimi, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ibrahim Abdelhalim, Mohammed Jumaa, Yohan Boli, Ahmed El Sayed.