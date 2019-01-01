AFC Asian Cup 2019: Alberto Zaccheroni - UAE will be at their best against India

The UAE boss is fully focused on the game against India...

UAE boss Alberto Zaccheroni is focused on his side’s do-or-die clash against India at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group A game on Thursday at the Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

The 65-year-old does not want to leave any margin for error and will ensure that the hosts get back on track as they seek Asian Cup Glory.

“My focus is on the game against India and to deliver the best performance and satisfy the UAE fans. My confidence in the players is very big. I will do my best to deliver the best result. My main objective is to win the Asian Cup,” the Italian said.

There have been speculations about Zaccheroni’s future as the UAE head coach. The Italian's contract runs until the conclusion of the Asian Cup and Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic is rumoured to be his replacement. The former Japan national team coach, however, dismissed these claims.

The Whites got off to a poor start in the Asian Cup as they were held 1-1 by Bahrain in their Group A opener. Their performance in the game drew plenty of flak and the Italian coach was apologetic.

“As a coach I have more than 35 years of experience – I don’t care about such stuff,” the Italian said on Wednesday. “We know that we failed our fans and we apologise to them. We all hoped to win to satisfy the fans.

“But our focus now is on the game against India. I have enough experience. Yes, we know that in football we can hear a lot of things said outside of the pitch, like in Italy where they have three newspapers dedicated to football,” the coach said.